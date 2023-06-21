Nagpur: Civic body collects Rs 56 crore in property tax, boosting revenue

Nagpur Municipal Corporation announced a 15% rebate for citizens paying property tax online till June 30. As many as 34,088 persons paid Rs 18 crore online and got a rebate worth Rs 1.25 crore.

NMC has received Rs 56 crore by way of property tax till now. In all 63,340 persons stood in queues and deposited Rs 24.50 crore property tax, in formed deputy commissioner Milind Meshram.

Property tax is the main source of income for the corporation. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has given a target of Rs 300 crore to Tax Department for 2023-24 in the budget. He announced a 15% concession to persons depositing the full tax amount online till June 30 and 10% to those paying physically in cash or by cheque.