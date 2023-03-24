Nagpur: Congress protest after Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

Congress protested in Nagpur on the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP. They shouted slogans against the dictatorship of the Union government and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Medical Square here.

Nagpur District Congress Committee members said more protests will be held later in the evening at Sanvidhan Square here. Rahul Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail in a criminal defamation over his “Modi surname” remarks at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka.

However, the Surat court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.