Nagpur: Congress workers clash with police over demands for Pulwama attack truth

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, has raised questions indicating a potential conspiracy behind the Pulwama incident. The Nagpur City Congress held a protest on Monday, demanding answers as to why Satyapal Malik was asked to remain silent and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister concealed the truth.

On Monday, a group of protesters, including Congress city president Vikas Thakre, Traders' Alliance state president Atul Kotecha, state president of the social media cell Vishal Muttemwar, former corporators Prashant Dhawad and Sandesh Singalkar, Mahila Congress president Nash Ali, and other activists, gathered in front of the district collector's office. They demanded answers as to why former Governor Satya Pal Malik was asked to keep silent when he pointed out the government's responsibility in the Pulwama attack, which resulted in the loss of 40 CRPF personnel.

As a safety measure, the police shut down the entrance of the collector's office while the Congress workers were holding their protest in front of the building. The protestors demanded to meet with the collector and give a statement, but the police declined their request. In response, the activists became agitated and attempted to climb over the gate.

The situation escalated into a confrontation between the police and activists. Eventually, the city president, along with a few selected representatives, was granted permission to meet with Vipin Itankar. Subsequently, the delegation presented a memorandum to the District Collector.