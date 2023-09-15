Nagpur: Elderly woman fatally hit by earth-moving machine during road work

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a tragic incident occurred in the Koradi area when an 80-year-old woman riding a pillion on a motorcycle lost her life. The accident happened during ongoing road construction work on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by PTI.

According to reports, the operator of an earth-moving machine lost control, resulting in the machine's loader striking the woman on the head. The motorcyclist also suffered severe injuries. A case has been filed against the machine operator under section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to causing death by negligence, along with other relevant provisions.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures at construction sites.