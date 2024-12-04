Nagpur Hit by Earthquake Tremors: 5.3 Magnitude Shake Felt in Multiple Areas

Nagpur residents experienced a strong tremor on Wednesday morning, which felt similar to an earthquake. This frightening experience was especially intense for those in North Nagpur. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 300 km away in Mulugu, Telangana, but the tremor was still felt in Nagpur. At around 7:27 am, areas such as Jaripatka, Jafar Nagar, Mankapur, and Civil Lines, along with Kamthi city, reported the tremors. Residents described feeling shaking in the buildings in these areas. Interestingly, CCTV cameras in many locations also captured strong movements. This added to the growing sense of fear among the residents.

Although the tremors lasted only a few seconds, they were enough to cause panic. The experiences of the residents quickly spread on social media, creating a stir. Since the earthquake originated in a neighboring state, people across various parts of Nagpur felt the tremors and noticed objects and structures shaking. In rural areas nearby, villagers were so frightened that many rushed out of their homes. The news about the earthquake sparked immense curiosity on social media.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3, and its epicenter was located in Mulugu, Telangana, about 300 km from Nagpur. The intensity of the quake was high enough to cause tremors to be felt at such a distance. However, the district administration reassured the public, clarifying that Nagpur is classified as a safe area under seismic zone-2, meaning there is no threat of a significant earthquake. District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar urged citizens not to panic and assured them that the situation was being closely monitored.

Notably, Nagpur residents have experienced mild earthquakes since January this year. At least 12 earthquakes have been reported around the city, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 2.8. In October, tremors were felt in Seoni, located 120 km away, and in September, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Melghat area of Amravati. The Geological Survey of India is currently studying the reasons behind the increased frequency of earthquakes in the region.