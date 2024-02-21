Nagpur Man Threatens to Blow Up House After Wife Refuses to Cook

In Nagpur, residents of a high-rise building were unexpectedly embroiled in a domestic dispute from a neighboring apartment, causing them to endure two terrifying hours of apprehension for their safety. The ordeal ensued when a 46-year-old neighbor threatened to detonate an LPG cylinder, putting his wife and two children at risk inside their apartment.

Allegedly provoked after his wife declined to prepare a meal for him, Ranjan Shao found himself at the center of a tense situation in Om Nagar on Monday. The ordeal reached its climax when a senior citizen residing in the same building assisted the police in outmaneuvering and subduing Shao. By that point, Shao had already tampered with the regulator connected to the LPG cylinder and ignited matches in an attempt to execute his dangerous plan.

Shao, employed as a clerk at a railway cooperative bank branch, was apprehended on charges of attempted murder and endangering the lives of at least 50 individuals. Police are investigating the possibility that Shao had been subjecting his wife to abuse, given initial indications such as her previous attempt to seek a divorce before being persuaded to return home.

Inspector Pravin Pande explained that the building had to be evacuated due to Shao's escalating aggression. We attempted to communicate with him through a window, but he persistently threatened to ignite a matchstick after tampering with the gas cylinder pipe. Such actions could have resulted in a catastrophic explosion, endangering numerous lives, Pande stated. Additionally, the senior citizen dispatched to negotiate was also taken hostage until the intervention of the man's daughter, who persuaded him to unlock the main door, allowing her father to exit safely.