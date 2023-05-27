Nagpur: Mother and son fatally killed while taking U-turn on flyover

In a tragic incident, a mother and her son lost their lives when they fell from a flyover after being struck by a fast-moving four-wheeler while attempting a U-turn on the elevated road. The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 pm on Thursday.

Yogeshri Krishnanand Atram, 30, and her 11-year-old son Alok were the unfortunate victims of the accident. Yogeshri's husband, Krishna Atram, 40, sustained serious injuries in the incident. The family had visited Surendragad Gitti Khandan for a family outing and were returning home when tragedy struck.

While crossing the flyover, Krishna lost his way and unintentionally collided with an unidentified driver in a white four-wheeler, resulting in a devastating impact. The collision caused Yogeshri and Alok to be thrown off the flyover, leading to severe injuries. Krishna himself suffered critical injuries after falling on the bridge.

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and the injured family members were rushed to Mayo Hospital for treatment. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, Yogeshri and Alok were pronounced dead upon arrival. Krishna is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital for his injuries.

Authorities have responded swiftly, with the police registering a case against the unidentified driver of the white vehicle. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and hold the responsible party accountable.