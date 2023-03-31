Nagpur: MSRTC drivers and conductors warned for unclean uniforms despite no new ones in 4 years

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has issued a warning to its drivers and conductors stating that they may face consequences if they come to work with dirty uniforms. It is important to note that the corporation's drivers and conductors have not received uniforms for four years. This new order by GM has caused a lot of anger among the corporation's drivers and conductors.

The MSRTC has a workforce of more than 60,000 drivers and conductors who used to receive two sets of uniforms annually along with a washing allowance until a few years ago.

The majority of MSRTC drivers and conductors are currently wearing their own clothes while on duty. The General Manager of Traffic for the MSRTC, Shivaji Jagtap, has written to 30 divisional controllers, instructing them to take action against drivers and conductors who arrive for work wearing dirty uniforms. This directive requires the recorded action to be separately reported to the general manager's office. As a disciplinary measure, it is mandatory for all employees, including drivers and conductors, to wear the prescribed uniform. However, the drivers and conductors are questioning how they can comply with the directive when the uniforms have not been provided to them.

Ajay Hattewar, the vice president of the MSRTC Kamgar Sanghatana, has demanded that the new directive only be enforced once the new uniforms have been provided. In response, Jagtap has stated that the tender process for acquiring new uniforms has already been completed, and drivers and conductors should expect to receive them within the next month.