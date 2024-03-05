Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway: Newly Unveiled Phase III to Reduce Thane to Shirdi Travel Time By One Hour

Nashik: A 25-km stretch from Bharvir to Igatpuri, the third phase of the Samruddhi Highway, which will be a gamechanger for the development of 24 districts of the state, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, was inaugurated and the cornerstone was unveiled. Public Works and Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse presided over the function.



Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was also present at the function. Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar and MLA Hiraman Khoskar were the chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bhuse said that infrastructure projects have been given priority by the Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra.

18 Krishi Samruddhi Kendras to be set up on highways

Development hubs will be set up at 16 locations on the Samruddhi Highway. These include industrial hubs, 18 Krishi Samruddhi Kendras for farmers, and agricultural hubs. The highway will lead to large-scale plantation of trees to balance the environment. Phase 3 is going to reduce travel time from Mumbai-Thane to Shirdi by over an hour.

"Mumbai's connectivity is important and there is a huge amount of traffic on the highway at Bhiwandi, which should be managed," said Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.