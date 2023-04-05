Nagpur: NMC searches for dengue hotspots, majority of cases from IGGMC

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation is searching for dengue hotspots in the city to control the spread of the disease. So far, 13 cases have been reported, with the majority coming from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMC), according to NMC's Malaria and Filaria department.

Head of Malaria and Filaria Department NMC, Dr Jasmin Mulani said, "We found unhygienic conditions in IGGMC. I have given five letters to the authorities but didn't see any changes. On our visit on Monday, we found a lot of dengue larvae in hanging water coolers on hostel premises, tanks around the canteen, and tanks with water used for washing utensils among others. We informed the dean about the notice in the past and inaction by the hospital, he asked for some time as he just took over."

"Given the humidity and rain in the current season, mosquitoes are increasing. There were cases at IGGMC where a patient was admitted for hysterectomy and got dengue, in another case a child was admitted for typhoid but was diagnosed with dengue," Dr Mulani added.

Both dean and MS have taken over the office recently and are trying their best to solve the problem at the earliest.

Dean Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Sanjay Bijve said, "We have identified the hotspots and have already instructed PWD people for correction."