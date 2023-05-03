Nagpur: Part-time job scam results in financial loss of Rs 6 lakh

A man fell victim to a scam on the messaging app Telegram and lost Rs 6 lakh as a result. The scammer convinced the victim that there was a profitable task in which he could invest and make significant gains, but it turned out to be a fraudulent scheme that resulted in a substantial financial loss.

A man who is employed in the private sector received a work-from-home message on his mobile phone between April 27 and 29. The message was sent via WhatsApp and included a link to Telegram. After Durgeshwar joined Telegram, he received multiple messages. The victim in this incident has been identified as Durgeshwar Shriram Girhepunje.

The fraudster made a promise of high returns if Durgeshwar completed a specific task and invested money in it. Initially, Durgeshwar received some money upon completing the task. The cybercriminals then convinced him to invest more money for even higher returns. Durgeshwar, falling for their scheme once again, invested a total of Rs 6 lakh.

Despite having no money, they borrowed from family and friends and invested it in the task. However, after completing it, they received no returns and were unable to contact the fraudsters. It wasn't until they realized that they had been swindled that they decided to report the matter to the cyber police station. Police registered the case and began investigating based on the complaint.