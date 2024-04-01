Nagpur Police Arrest Chain-Snatching Accused in Odisha

Two suspects involved in chain-snatching in Nagpur have been caught in Odisha by the unit number four team of Nagpur police's crime branch. The incident occured on March 28 around 11:30 am when Asha Thul, a 65-year-old resident of Saketnagari, was at a shop. Two young guys on a motorcycle asked for a soft drink bottle from her. They then tricked her into going to the counter by saying the bottle wasn't cold and snatched her gold chain weighing one and a half tola before running away.

The Beltarodi Police Station filed a case against the chain snatchers. On the same day, six more chain-snatching incidents occurred in areas under Beltarodi, Sakkardara, Hudkeshwar, Tehsil, and Sonegaon police stations. The crime branch team started investigating immediately. They collected information about all the incidents and used technical methods along with news networks to help with their inquiry.

The culprits, Jafar Ali Bholu Ali and Zaheer Hussain, also known as Mohammad Bihari, from Kharia Road in the Naupada district of Odisha, were identified. The police went to Odisha, planned with local law enforcement, and caught the suspects. They were brought back to Nagpur for questioning. One of them confessed to the crime. Jewelry worth 4.08 lakhs and an unregistered motorcycle were recovered from them.

Another person, Haider Ali Akram Ali, from Dhobipara in the Nuapada district, was found to be involved with the duo. He used to accompany them to Nagpur. The three had a habit of traveling from Odisha to Nagpur to commit crimes and then returning. Haider Ali was the one who drove the vehicle.

21 cases registered in Odisha.

Zaheer Hussain alias Mohammad Bihari is an adamant chain snatcher and 21 cases have been registered against him in various police stations in the state of Odisha. A team of Police Inspector Ramesh Tale, Vaibhav Barangay, Nazir Sheikh, Nilesh Dhone, Satish Thackeray, Yuvanand Kadu, Ashish Kshirsagar, Purushottam Jaganade, Chetan Gedam, Ajay Paunikar, Ananta Kshirsagar, Mahesh Katwale, Satyendra Yadav, Liladhar Bhendarkar took this action.