Gangster Prasad Pujari Extradited From China to Mumbai by Crime Branch Officials (Watch Video)

Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Friday brought gangster Prasad Pujari from China to Mumbai, an official said. hIn 2020, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case.

According to the police, Indira (62) and two others had been accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a Mumbai-based builder.

The two arrested accused were identified as Sunil Angane (56) and Sukesh Kumar (28).

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Gangster Prasad Pujari brought to Mumbai from China by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.



A case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act.