Nagpur Police Rescue Car Dealer After Kidnapping Over Loan Dispute, 4 Arrested

Nagpur: Police tracked four accused who kidnapped a car dealer over loan dispute of 4 Lakh. According to information accused took the dealer to a shop, assaulted him and uploaded video on snapchat. Police tracked the location and have arrested the accused. The abducted person's life was saved due to the timely action of the Kalamna police station team.

Accused Shahid Ali Amjad Ali is in business of buying and selling vehicles, he borrowed Rs 4 lakh from accused Afzal Ahmed Javed Iqbal and Syed Atif Johar Syed Nazim Johar . On Thursday afternoon, around 4:30 pm, the accused took Shahid from his uncle's shop in Belennagar on a two-wheeler and took him to Shantinagar bridge. He had given the reason that he wanted to talk about money.

Shahid, suspecting a secret plan, was attacked by Kamran Naqib Ashpak Ahmed (29, Mominpura), along with the accused. After being beaten on the road, Shahid was taken to Sayyid's Dulhan clothing shop where the assault continued. Jamal Ahmed Javed Iqbal (26, Ansar Nagar, Mominpura) recorded the beating and uploaded it to Snapchat. Shahid then called 112, alerting the police.

Tracing Shahid's location through his mobile number, the Kalamna police rescued him from Sitabardi police station limits. A case has been registered at Kalamna police station, and the accused have been arrested. Police seized two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and a baseball stick. The operation was carried out by Senior Police Inspectors Praveen Kale, Shashikant Musale, Dnyaneshwar More, Vilas Game, Vishal Bhaisare, Wasim Desai, Lalit Shende, Avinash Chauhan, and Ajay Gatlewar.