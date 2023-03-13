Nagpur records 8 Covid-19 cases

While the coronavirus pandemic has ended, very few cases continue to surface in the district. As the H3N2 infection is also spreading, doctors have advised children, the elderly and people with low immunity to exercise caution.

The district had reported nine cases in February.

Out of these, 6 were from the city and 3 from rural areas. Only 1 case was reported in the district in the first week of March, but in the second week 7 more were reported bringing the total to 8 by March 12. Out of these, six are from the city and two are from rural areas All the patients are in home isolation. COVID cases generally increase as the temperature rises. Experts believe that a slight rise in the number of cases is no reason to panic. However, people with comorbidities should be cautious.

The second wave of Corona turned out to be terrifying. The number of patients started increasing in March 2021. A total of 76,250 cases were reported and 763 patients lost their lives. In April there were as many as 1.81 lakh cases and 2,290 deaths.

In January 2022 there was a slight rise in several cases again but dropped in February Total of 15,933 cases and 87 deaths were recorded in February, while in March, 248 cases and 2 deaths were recorded.