Nagpur: RLDA faces criticism for unauthorized tree-felling at Ajni railway station

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is facing criticism from environmentalists as a complaint has been filed against them for cutting down trees in the vicinity of Ajni railway station. In response to the complaint, the area was inspected by municipal officials and Imamwada police, who conducted a thorough investigation.

Imamwada police and municipal inspector Amol Chorpagar led a team that inspected the railway station premises following a complaint by the Swacch Association against RLDA for tree felling. The police have requested documents in the case, and the municipal corporation is expected to file a case against the RLDA contractor on Monday.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is developing the Ajni railway station into a world-class facility at a cost of over Rs 300 crore. However, the development has led to the felling of trees in the surrounding area, which has caused concern among environmentalists.

As per the Tree Conservation Act, the RLDA was required to obtain permission from the municipal to cut down the trees. If the number of trees being felled is more than 200 or if they are more than 50 years old, the permission of the State Tree Authority is also necessary.

As per the complaint lodged by Swacch Association, RLDA did not follow the protocol of seeking permission from the municipal corporation for tree cutting. Rather, their contractor went on to illegally chop off trees. The complaint stated that around 500 to 600 trees were felled by the contractor. The exact number of trees will be determined after a thorough panchnama by the environment department, which is likely to be completed by Monday.

As per the allegations made by Anasuya Chhabrani from the Swacch Association, the RLDA contractor who chopped down trees at the Ajni railway station did not have the necessary permission to do so. The contractor is reportedly trying to justify his unauthorized act by claiming that permission was not required to cut the trees.

The head of the RLDA's Ajni project declined to comment on the matter when asked by Lokmat.