Nagpur Shocker: 36-Year Old Air Force Jawan Commits Suicide; Shoots Himself While On Duty

In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force jawan allegedly took his own life while on duty in Maharashtra's Nagpur district early Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Javeer Singh (36), a native of Bhiwani, Haryana, who was serving as a Sergeant in the Air Force.

According to police reports, Singh reportedly shot himself in the head with his service weapon around 2 a.m. at the Maintenance Command Center in Vayusena Nagar. The sound of the gunshot alerted fellow personnel, who rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood.

His body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Colleagues revealed that Singh had seemed stressed over the past two days, though the exact cause of his actions remains unknown. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

