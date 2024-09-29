Nagpur Shocker: 40-Year Old HCL Technologies Employee Dies Of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Office Washroom

A 40-year-old employee at a major IT firm tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest in the washroom of his office in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as reported by officials on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday.

The deceased, Nitin Edwin Michael, worked as a senior analyst at HCL Technologies. According to a spokesperson from the Sonegaon police station, he was discovered unresponsive around 7 PM after entering the washroom located in the Mihan area of the office.

Colleagues rushed him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The Sonegaon police have initiated a postmortem examination and filed a case of accidental death. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that cardiac arrest was the likely cause of death.

The police are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding his demise. Michael is survived by his wife and their six-year-old son.