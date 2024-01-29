Nagpur Shocker: Woman, Her 14-Year-Old Daughter Raped by Paroled Murder Convict; Arrested

A woman and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly raped by a 33-year-old murder convict in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The accused, identified as Bharat Goswami, a resident of the Jaripatka area in the city, was convicted in 2014 in a murder case. He was recently out on parole, the official told news agency PTI.

According to the FIR reported by PTI, Goswami went to the house of the 43-year-old woman, who is known to him, on January 25 and allegedly raped her and also sexually assaulted her 14-year-old daughter. He also threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the crime to anyone.

The police arrested Goswami for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a woman filed an FIR.