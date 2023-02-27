Nagpur: Three sexual crimes against young girls reported in city

Three girl students, including a minor, have become victims of rape and molestation. A girl student was beaten up on the road by a criminal for protesting against eve-teasing. These incidents have created panic among the girl students.

The first incident took place under the Wadi police station. The 15-year-old minor is a class X student. The accused, 21 years old Aman Vijay Thakre, a resident of Wadi, works as a DJ. He has an old acquaintance with the minor. Taking advantage of this, he started a conversation with the student. He tricked the girl student into marrying her. After the relatives went to work, Aman started calling the minor to his house. He had physical relations with the minor on the pretext of marriage. This was going on since November 2022.

The minor was having stomach pain for a few days. She informed her mother about this. The mother took her to a doctor. After a sonography test, it was found that the minor was pregnant. After this, on being questioned by the mother, the minor was informed about Aman's act. Her mother lodged a complaint at the Wadi police station. Police arrested Aman after registering a case under rape and POCSO.

The second incident took place at Medical Square. The student was going home on foot on Saturday night. Rohit alias Kalya Vicky Khobragade (22), resident of Chetna Buddha Vihar, Rambagh, suddenly came in front of the girl student riding an Activa. He asked the student whether he could drop her anywhere. The girl went ahead without speaking to him. Kalya grabbed the girl's hand and started asking again. Freeing her hand, the student told Kalya not to molest her.

Kalya lost his cool and slapped and started beating the student. Hearing the screams of the student, people ran for help. They freed the student from the clutches of Kalya and handed him over to the police. The Imamwada police arrested Kalya and registered a case of assault, molestation and intimidation.

The third incident took place under MIDC police station. Vijay Chintamanrao Ghode (43) Ekatmata Nagar, Jaitala runs a water tanker. The father of the 15-year-old victim had died of Covid. The widowed mother works as a laborer. Due to the drinking water crisis in the victim's colony, water is supplied through tankers only. Ghode provides water by taking money from the people of the colony On Saturday morning, the victim's mother gave Rs 300 to the tanker driver.

After some time Ghode came to the colony. He molested the minor while filling water. He had behaved like this on many occasions before. The minor got scared due to Saturday's incident. She gave Rs 300 to Ghode. Returning Rs 100 to him, Ghode threatened not to inform anyone about his behaviour. He said to the minor, 'I will bring the tanker tomorrow when you will be alone'. The minor reached home and called her mother and told her about the incident. On the complaint of her mother, the MIDC police arrested Ghode by registering a case under molestation and POCSO.