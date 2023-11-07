Nagpur's air quality fluctuating from moderate to poor since mid-October: MPCB official

The air quality in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, has experienced fluctuations between moderate and poor levels since mid-October, according to a senior official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), PTI reported. On Tuesday, Nagpur city reported an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 188, categorizing it as "moderate."

According to PTI reports, Nagpur's AQI exceeded the permissible limits for two pollutants, PM10 and PM2.5, out of the 12 parameters specified in the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (2009). The limit for PM10 is 100 points, and for PM2.5, it is 60 points within a 24-hour average. In Nagpur, these levels have reached up to 200 points, a common occurrence during the winter months.

The rise in PM10 and PM2.5 levels is attributed to a cumulative effect and cannot be solely attributed to factors like power plants and transportation, among others.

Concerned about deteriorating air quality in various cities, the Maharashtra health department issued an advisory on Monday, urging people to refrain from outdoor morning and late evening activities, including walking, running, jogging, and physical exercise, when the AQI falls within the "poor to severe" range. The department noted that air pollution has been linked to sentinel surveillance of acute illnesses in 17 cities across the state.

In response to the air quality concerns during Diwali, the Bombay High Court imposed restrictions on fireworks in Mumbai, allowing them only between 7 pm and 10 pm. Additionally, the court mandated that vehicles transporting construction material and debris to construction sites must be fully covered with tarpaulin until Friday.