Naigaon Man Dies by Suicide, Blames Family in Video; Palghar Police Register Case

A 32-year-old man from Palghar district in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide after recording a video in which he accused his wife, in-laws and his own father of persistent harassment. The police have registered a case of suicide abetment against his wife, father and in-laws.

According to the Naigaon police, the man identified as Babu Vitthal Karande, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Parasnath Nagari in Naigaon area on Thursday evening, September 25. Later, when his mother returned home, she found his son hanging, following which the local police were informed.

The man had alleged family members in suicide video for harassment from his wife, in-laws and even his own father for over a year, according to the complaint registered by Naigaon police. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video in which he purportedly blames them for his distress and stated that their constant harassment drove him to suicide.

The video was apparently shared with the deceased's wife with his brother shortly after the incident. A police complaint lodged by the deceased's brother claimed that since last year, the deceased had been subjected to repeated assaults, false allegations and court disputes instigated by the accused.

Based on the complaint, the Naigaon Police on Friday registered a case against the man's wife, father, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) of the BNS. The police is currently verifying the allegations made in the complaint and the contents of the video.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.