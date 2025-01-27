Nalasopara Demolition Drive: 41 Illegal Buildings in Lakshmi Nagar Reserved for Dumping Ground and STP Plant Set for Demolition

Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, on Monday, January 27, resumed a demolition drive against 41 illegal buildings in the Lakshmi Nagar area of Nalasopara East in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. According to the news agency IANS, the bulldozing of buildings are done in the area where the dumping ground and STP plant were reserved by the administration.

Following court orders from the Bombay High Court, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation is conducting a drive to demolish unauthorised buildings. The administration has already demolished 10 buildings and continued other structures. A resident of a building named Ritu Palace is evacuating despite presenting house tax receipts and evidence of electricity meters.

Palghar, Maharashtra: A resident vacating the flat says, "...I'm 65 years old and have been living here for 14 years. Where do we go now after living here? It's just my wife and me. We've packed our belongings..."

A resident vacating the flat said, "...I'm 65 years old and have been living here for 14 years. Where do we go now after living here? It's just my wife and me. We've packed our belongings."