Nalasopara: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Tulinj Police Station During Settlement Discussion, Video Goes Viral

Palghar: A normal settlement talk between two groups turned into violent fight in Tulinj Police Station in Nalasopara East, Palghar. As per the report this fight broke out inside the police station and was caught in camera which is currently going viral on social media.

In viral video we can see a major altercation erupted between two groups where people were seen punching, slapping and pulling each other inside police station, while police were trying to stop them. This incident has created a major concern over safety and control of police officials.

As FJP reported, following incident police stated that they know who were involved in the fight, and they are taking action against them.

In separate incident traffic movement was disrupted in Goregoan as a tempo driver and bike rider were fighting on the Goregoan Expressway. A small dispute over giving way on the Goregaon Expressway escalated into a brawl between them. In the video we can see a bike rider hitting the tempo driver with a rod and the tempo driver is seen fighting back. It also looks like two people were riding on the bike as another man’s head is bleeding.

Throughout the day huge traffic bottlenecks are formed on the expressway, especially during peak hours. In January 2025 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also came up with a road widening project to solve the traffic issue of this area.