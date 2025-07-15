Nalasopara: Father and Son Assault Traffic Police Officers in Broad Daylight After Being Asked for Driving Licence (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 15, 2025): A shocking incident in Nalasopara has raised serious questions about the law-and-order situation in the city. On Tuesday morning, a father and son allegedly assaulted two traffic police constables in broad daylight near Sitara Bakery in the Vijaynagar area. The altercation was recorded on a mobile phone by bystanders and has since circulated widely on social media. The footage shows the two men pushing and hitting the police officers in full public view.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

According to reports, the accused have been identified as Mangesh Narkar and his son Parth Narkar. The altercation began after a dispute over a driving license with traffic police personnel Hanumant Sangle and Shesh Narayan Atare.

The incident occurred while both officers were on duty. Police sources said Parth Narkar was found driving without a valid license. When asked to produce it, he called his father to the spot. A heated argument followed which escalated into a physical assault on the officers.