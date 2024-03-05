Nana Patekar Appeals to Protesting Farmers: Don't Make Demands, Elect The Government You Want

Bollywood and Marathi actor Nana Patekar has also extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest in the country. Nana Patekar has made an important appeal to the farmers. "The time has come for farmers to decide whose government they want to bring to the country without asking for anything," Patekar said. The 11th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Shetkari Sahitya Sammelan was organized in Nashik by Krishi Artha Prabodhini. Nana Patekar was speaking at the inaugural session of the conference. This time, Patekar has taken a strong stand.

Nana Patekar said that earlier there were 80-90% farmers, now 50% are farmers. "Don't ask the government for anything now. Now decide whose government to bring in. I can't go into politics because whatever's in my stomach will come down to my mouth. They will expel me from the party. A change of party will end all parties within a month. Here we can speak from the bottom of our hearts in front of you, our farmer brothers," Nana Patekar said.

Interacting with farmers, Nana further said, "Even if I commit suicide, I will be born as a farmer, a farmer will never say that I do not want to be born as a farmer. We understand the language of animals, do we not know how to speak the language of farmers in time?"

'Train Roko' on March 10:

The farmers have announced the new schedule of their 'Delhi Chalo' march. Farmer leaders have appealed to farmers across the country to reach Delhi on March 6. The farmer protesters have also announced a 'train Roko' protest on March 10. He also said that the number of farmers in the border areas will be increased further.

