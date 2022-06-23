Nana Patole: Ajit Pawar used to harass Congress MLAs, did not provide funds

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde's revolt has heated up the political atmosphere on one hand while Congress state president Nana Patole has made a statement about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Nana Patole said Ajit Pawar used to harass Congress MLAs and did not provide funds.

Reacting to Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde's revolt, Nana Patole said, "Ajit Pawar is not giving us funds, he is harassing us. Complaints were made by Shiv Sena MLAs, the same complaints were made to him by Congress MLAs." He said that he had met Pawar and Ajit Pawar and clarified his position on the issue.

Nana Patole clarified that Congress will stand behind Shiv Sena with full strength. He said, "We have no lust for power, so we will continue to fight for the people. Congress will remain with Mahavikas Aghadi. Rebel MLAs have taken this step not on Hindutva issue but out of fear of ED and BJP is behind it. This government will last for five years. Let the people of the country see."

Each party has the right to formulate its own strategy. Even during the previous government, Shiv Sena ministers were walking around with resignations in their pockets. Something similar is happening now. We are in the lead of Mahavikas. If Shiv Sena takes some decision then we are ready. If anything else, we are ready to sit in the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Congress is holding a meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House on the backdrop of political developments in the state. It is understood that the meeting will discuss the role of Congress regarding the role of Shiv Sena. Congress in-charge HK Patil will be present for this meeting.

