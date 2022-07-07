Nana Patole in Delhi, action likely against senior leaders due to split votes in the Legislative Council?

Congress state president Nana Patole arrived in Delhi today after the defeat of the Congress in the state Legislative Council, as well as 7 to 8 split votes and the subsequent transition in the state. There is talk that high-ranking leaders in Delhi are unhappy with the Congress leadership in the state. Not only that, but changes are expected to be discussed, including action.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Nana Patole has admitted for the first time that seven to eight votes were cast in the Assembly elections. The High Command will definitely take action in this regard. Nana Patole has said that action will be taken by sending a central observer even in the absence of a vote of confidence.

According to reliable sources, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are upset over the cross-voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, the absence of MLAs in the floor test and non-compliance with the orders given by the party's high command on the Aurangabad renaming. A report will be sent to Sonia Gandhi by sending a senior leader from Delhi to Mumbai as an observer. After that, there is talk that action will be taken against some senior Congress leaders.

It is being said that the slap in the face of the party and the work done by the leaders against the party is not an apology. Therefore, it is claimed that there will be big changes in the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress in the coming period. Before taking action, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are taking information. Maharashtra Congress leaders are being called to Delhi for this. Yesterday, Congress leaders Naseem Khan and Chandrakant Handore met Rahul Gandhi.



