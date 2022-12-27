Nana Patole over border row says until apex court order comes declare disputed region as Union territory

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that until the Supreme Court order comes, the disputed villages should be made into a Uninon Territory over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra assembly passed a resolution to include 865 villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra. Central government should urge the Karnataka to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and Government should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas, read the resolution tabled by the chief minister.

According to a report of TOI, Patole said, BJP always played with the sentiments of Marathi speaking people and used them just as voters to come to power. Citing examples, Patole said before 2014 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, BJP had promised to give Vidarbha statehood and also included this in their manifesto. Similarly, it had said this for Karnataka-Maharashtra border row. But after polls were over, it smartly forgot the promises it had made to it's voters who polled them to power.