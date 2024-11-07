Nana Patole Slams Ashok Chavan for Leaving Congress, Criticizes BJP Alignment

In the backdrop of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, there has been a lot of political bickering between the ruling and opposition parties. Recently, in Nanded, Congress State President Nana Patole launched a sharp attack on Ashok Chavan, a former Congress leader and current BJP Member of Parliament (MP). Patole criticized Chavan for leaving Congress and joining BJP, despite having enjoyed significant political positions in Congress, including serving as the Chief Minister twice and holding multiple ministerial positions over the years.

Patole remarked, "Ashok Chavan enjoyed the positions of Chief Minister twice and several ministerial roles in Congress. But when Congress faced difficulties, he abandoned the party and joined BJP. The same Congress that made him big, he is now criticizing them. If Ashok Chavan had stayed in BJP, he wouldn’t have had the political rise he did. He used his position to fill his own pockets, benefiting his family for generations. Fearing jail, Chavan switched sides to BJP," Patole said. The remarks were made during a public rally in Mudkhed, where Patole was campaigning for Congress candidates Ravindra Vasanta Rao Chavan (official candidate for the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election) and Tirupati (Pappu) Kadam Kondhekar (official candidate for the Bhokar Assembly seat).

Patole also addressed the serious issue of grazing land (Gairan land) in Marathwada, stating that despite Ashok Chavan being the Chief Minister twice, he had failed to resolve the problem. "When the Mahavikas Aghadi government comes to power, we will resolve the issue of Gairan land," Patole assured. He also promised better infrastructure, including strengthening waterlogged roads for farmers.

Patole further targeted the ruling BJP government in Nanded, stating that it was not a Congress vs. BJP battle but a fight against the autocracy that had taken root in the region. He emphasized the need to remove this autocracy from power.

The Congress leader also criticized the current state of women’s safety, pointing out that 67,000 women had gone missing from the state without any answers from the government. He promised that under the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government, women's honor would be upheld, and they would be given a monthly allowance of ₹3,000. Additionally, he pledged free travel for women on Maharashtra State Transport (ST) buses.

Patole accused the Shinde-BJP government of massive corruption, especially in the transfer of government officials, where millions of rupees were reportedly extorted. He promised that the MVA government would work towards a corruption-free Maharashtra.