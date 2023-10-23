Nanded: 24-year-old dies by suicide, cites 'sacrifice for Maratha reservation' in note

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Maratha youth, Shubham Pawar, took his own life, leaving behind a note highlighting his sacrifice for the Maratha reservation. Pawar, who had returned to Nanded for the festival season, consumed poison, shocking his family. This marks the fourth suicide linked to the demand for Maratha reservations, following a recent protest led by Manoj Jarange.

Pawar, who had been working odd jobs in Mumbai, went missing after informing his family of his visit to his sister. Worried family members reported his disappearance to the police. A search led them to Tamsa Road, where Pawar's lifeless body was discovered in the bushes. A suicide note and an insecticide bottle were found nearby.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, responded to the distressing incident with an appeal. He expressed the government's unwavering commitment to providing job and education reservations for the Maratha community. CM Shinde urged Maratha youth to consider their families and loved ones before resorting to such extreme measures.

"Today I want to appeal that two people from the Maratha community committed suicide. I'm also from the Maratha community and the son of a farmer. I express condolences to those who have taken this drastic step. Please think about your families before making such decisions," CM Shinde emphasized.

Furthermore, he reiterated the government's dedication to delivering reservations for the Maratha community.