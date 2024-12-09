Nanded: EVM-VVPAT Verification Confirms Flawless Vote Matching Across 75 Polling Stations

Amid ongoing concerns about the reliability of EVMs in the country and state, the Election Commission has directed polling verification at five centres in each assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Nanded. District Collector Abhijit Raut confirmed that vote matching between EVMs and VVPATs was flawless across all 75 polling stations—30 for the Lok Sabha and 45 for the Assembly elections. Not a single discrepancy was found in the vote counts. Senior civil servants from various states acted as election observers, overseeing the verification process.

Also Read | Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds to Opposition's EVM Claims After Mahayuti Victory in Maharashtra.

How Was the Selection and Counting Done?

VVPAT verification was carried out at 45 polling stations—five each from the nine assembly constituencies in the district. The candidate-wise vote tally from the VVPATs and EVM control units matched perfectly at all 45 locations. Similarly, for the Lok Sabha by-election, verification was conducted at 30 polling stations, five each from six assembly constituencies. No discrepancies were found at any of the centres.

The polling stations for verification were selected using a lottery method in the presence of candidates and their representatives.