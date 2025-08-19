Nanded Floods: Villagers Carry Dead Body Through Rising Waters for Last Rites (Watch Video)

Life is often described as a journey of endless struggles, where people face hardships, overcome obstacles, and move ahead with determination. Yet, some battles do not end even after death. A shocking incident in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district has highlighted this harsh reality. Amid heavy rains and flooding, villagers were forced to risk their lives to carry the mortal remains of a deceased person across rising waters. The situation revealed how difficult it has become for people in rural areas without basic facilities, where grief and natural fury merged into one painful ordeal.

In Mukhed taluka’s Taradadwadi village, continuous rainfall led to devastating floods that blocked all main roads, cutting off access to essential routes. This crisis took an emotional turn when the family of Dr. Narayan Digambar Patil, who passed away in Mumbai, brought his body back for the last rites. Unfortunately, the village lacks a proper crematorium, forcing residents to perform funerals either in their fields or on private land. With floodwaters from the overflowing Lendi river halting all movement, the villagers had no option but to carry the body through dangerous waters to ensure the rituals were completed.

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1: Gulshan Devaiah’s Regal First Look as Kulashekara Unveiled, Pan-India Prequel to Release in Seven Languages

The villagers displayed extraordinary courage in this heart-wrenching moment. With the deceased on their shoulders, they waded through the gushing waters, risking their lives to reach a private farmland for the funeral. Their tears, grief, and the torrential rain blended into one, creating a scene of profound sorrow and resilience. Fighting the waves of nature, they managed to fulfill their final duty towards the departed. The incident has raised serious questions for the administration, as the absence of a safe road, cremation facility, or bridge has left people vulnerable. Locals now demand urgent infrastructure to prevent such tragedies.