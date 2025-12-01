Nanded Honour Killing: Woman Claims Police Told Her Brother to Kill Her Boyfriend (Watch Video)

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 1, 2025 15:41 IST

ir="ltr">A woman named Anchal applied vermillion (sindhur) on her head with the blood of her dead boyfriend, Saksham Tate in Nanded. Saksham was allegedly killed by Anchal’s father and brother, as they had an objection to their relationship. The girl had no idea about her brother and father’s plan to kill Saksham. The girl said that on the day Saksham was murdered, her brother took her to the police station to file a false complaint against him. When she refused to file a complaint against Saksham, the police official told her brother that instead of fabricating the case, he should kill Saksham.

Speaking with the media reporters about the incident, Anchal said, "We were together for three years. My family got to know about it. Because he was a Scheduled Caste, my family did not agree to our marriage... My family had told him that if he wanted to marry me, he would have to convert to Hinduism. He was ready to do this also... My family was just waiting for an opportunity to kill him... We had talked in the morning when he was going to the station to drop off his aunt. Even I had no idea this would happen... I got to know about this the next day from the newspaper. No one told me about it... The day Saksham was killed, my brother had taken me to the police station in the morning to get a false case registered against him. I did not agree to file any case. The policemen told my brother that instead of fabricating cases, why don't you actually kill the concerned person before coming to us? My brother took it as a challenge and killed Saksham..."

#WATCH | Nanded, Maharashtra | A woman, Anchal, applied vermillion on her head with the blood of her boyfriend, Saksham Tate, who was allegedly killed by her father and brother.



pic.twitter.com/PKGqgw3PwN— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025

Aanchal first met Saksham Tate through her brothers, and over time, their bond deepened as visits to his home became frequent. The relationship continued for nearly three years, but tensions arose when her family strongly opposed their marriage due to caste differences. Despite repeated objections and threats, Aanchal remained committed to Tate and refused to end their relationship.

Matters escalated when her brothers and father discovered she planned to marry Saksham. According to reports, they attacked him on Thursday, assaulted him severely, shot him in the head, and later crushed his skull with a stone. The brutal killing left the community shocked and devastated.

During Saksham's final rites, Aanchal arrived with a firm decision. She applied turmeric to his body, marked her forehead with vermillion, and symbolically married him as he lay lifeless. She then announced she would spend the rest of her life in his home as his wife. Speaking through tears, she said their love had prevailed even in death and demanded the death penalty for those responsible. Aanchal stated she chose to marry Saksham because, although he is gone, their love remains unchanged.