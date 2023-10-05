Nanded hospital tragedy: Mother and newborn die despite spending Rs 50,000 on medicines

The death toll at The Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded continues to rise. Despite the poor family spending Rs 50,000 to purchase medicines from outside, both the woman and the newborn died after delivery.

This heart-wrenching incident occurred on Wednesday. Additionally, six more people from the hospital passed away on the same day. As a result, the total death toll has now reached 41, including 22 children, while more than 25 individuals remain in critical condition.

Anjali Waghmare, a resident of Murambi village in Loha taluka, went into labor on Saturday. After delivery, she gave birth to a baby girl. Since the hospital had no medicines available, the family had to purchase medicines worth Rs 50,000 from outside. The baby had a healthy birth weight, bringing joy to the family. However, the baby tragically passed away the next day, and Anjali, the mother, also passed away on Wednesday.

Congress and Pharma Company Aid

Medicines are being purchased from outside. After the matter came to light, Congress party workers procured medicines worth Rs 4 lakh. A pharmaceutical company also donated medicines worth Rs 4 lakh to the hospital. Chairman of Sachkhand Gurdwara Board, Vijay Satbir Singh, has extended a helping hand.

Critical Shortage of Nurses in Pediatric Ward

At present, 72 critically ill children are being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit of the government hospital. Two children have been placed in a warmer, and three others in a separate area. There is a significant risk of infection among them. Moreover, there are only two nurses available for each of the three shifts in this ward, impacting patient care.