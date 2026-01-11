Nanded Municipal Election 2026: BJP Sees Uneven MLA Participation as Two Stay Away

As campaigning for the municipal corporation elections reaches its peak, leaders of the ruling BJP have thrown themselves into the campaign. The BJP has five MLAs from rural areas, but only three of them have actively stepped into the municipal election campaign. With just five days left for polling, two MLAs are seen staying away from campaigning. Notably, both these MLAs have a support base in the city as well.

As the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) have failed to form a grand alliance for the municipal elections, all parties are contesting independently. While the Mahayuti recorded a 100 percent strike rate in the Assembly elections, that success does not appear to be translating into local body polls. After the setback in the municipal council elections, it was expected that all MLAs would become active; however, internal factionalism has once again surfaced in the municipal corporation elections.

At present, Bhokar MLA Srijaya Chavan, Mukhed MLA Dr. Tushar Rathod, and Degloor MLA Jitesh Antapurkar are directly active in the campaign. Through rallies, corner meetings, discussions, and direct interaction with voters, these three MLAs are putting in strong efforts for BJP candidates. In contrast, Kinwat MLA Bhimrao Keram and MLA Rajesh Pawar remain away from the municipal campaign. Neither has been assigned any campaign responsibility, and it is being said that they are busy within their respective constituencies. Significantly, both have a considerable voter base in Nanded city.

On one hand, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is witnessing internal conflict over campaigning for independent candidates, while on the other, unity among BJP MLAs is also being questioned. The absence of Keram and Pawar has become a topic of discussion. In the municipal council elections, both MLAs had failed to achieve the expected success, with internal factionalism within the BJP cited as a reason. Given the large tribal voter population in Nanded city, MLA Keram’s role is considered crucial. Similarly, a section of the Maratha community supports MLA Pawar. In such a scenario, the absence of both leaders from campaigning has sparked debate, making it necessary for the party leadership to unite all MLAs.

Meanwhile, Bhokar MLA Srijaya Chavan is drawing significant attention through her active role in the BJP’s campaign. She is engaging directly with voters through rallies, interaction meetings, and door-to-door outreach. In particular, she has built an emotional connect by warmly interacting with elderly women voters. Alongside this, large participation of youth in rallies is being showcased as a demonstration of strength.