Nandurbar: Forest officials detain four in Shahada for tiger skin smuggling

A team from the forest department has detained three individuals who were attempting to sell tiger skins in Shahada town. The authorities recovered both tiger skins and nails from the suspects. The group had reportedly come to Shahada to deliver the skins and nails to a customer. It has been reported that four people from the state of Gujarat were involved in bringing the tiger skins and nails.

Chandan Chamanlal Detwani (27), a resident of Shahada, received information that three individuals had arrived from Nashik and Dhule to sell tiger skins and nails. The forest department's team managed to track down the suspects and set a trap, leading to their apprehension. The trio was found in possession of 20 tiger nails and skins, which were seized by the authorities.

The smugglers have been identified as Ramchandra Jadhav (40), Rama Umre (25) and, Sukhiram Bhadane (45. Additionally, the authorities detained Chandan Detwani, a customer of the smugglers. All four suspects were presented before a Shahada court, which ordered them to be placed in judicial custody for five days.