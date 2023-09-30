Nandurbar: Tension erupts after one group hurls stones at other during religious procession

Police reported that a state of tension arose in a village located in the Nandurbar district of northern Maharashtra on Friday. This occurred when members of one community threw stones at another group, following a complaint made by the latter regarding the use of inappropriate slogans during a religious procession.

The incident took place at Kukdel in Shahada taluka, located more than 400 km from here, after which heavy deployment of police was put in place there, they said. Some vehicles and houses were damaged due to stone-pelting, a police official said.

The incident took place this afternoon when members of a community were taking out a religious procession. When it was passing through a particular area, some local women approached the police and complained that objectionable slogans were being raised by the participants of the procession, he said.

The women pleaded with the police to punish those yelling slogans. A group of people started throwing stones at these women as they were walking home from the police station, which caused panic in the neighbourhood. It caused damage to some cars and homes, the official stated.

He added that a police squad responded quickly and brought the situation under control and that several police officers have been deployed to uphold law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.