Narayan Rane gets relief by Bombay HC in Juhu bungalow case

The case of Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane's Adhish Bungalow at Juhu in Mumbai has reached the Mumbai High Court. Rane has received great relief in this case. The High Court today ordered not to take any action on the notice sent by Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The court directed the municipality not to take action for three weeks after the verdict. In these three weeks, Rane has been allowed to appeal to the High Court again.

It is alleged that illegal construction took place at Adhish Bungalow in Juhu. Artline Properties Pvt Ltd, a company headed by Narayan Rane's wife Neelam and Chiranjeev Nilesh, merged with Kalka Estates on October 18, 2017. The Rane family also owns shares in Kalka Estates. Rane family is living in this bungalow. It is alleged that illegal construction has taken place in this bungalow violating various sections of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. Therefore, a notice was issued to Rane by Mumbai Municipal Corporation. After that, a team of the municipality had also inspected.

The dispute over the bungalow reached the Mumbai High Court. Kanta Ramchandra Rane, director of Kalka Real Estate, a company that owns the bungalow, filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the notices and orders of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. A preliminary hearing was held today, Tuesday. The petition has been disposed of by the court and the court has directed not to take any action on the notice of the Municipal Corporation. Therefore, Rane has got great relief.