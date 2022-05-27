Narayan Rane undergoes angioplasty, condition stable

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He has undergone angioplasty. As per media reports, Narayan Rane's health condition is stable.

Narayan Rane, 70, had gone to the doctor at Lilavati Hospital for a routine checkup. This time he underwent angiography as per the doctor's advice. It showed some blockages in the veins that supply blood to the heart. According to sources, angioplasty was performed on him. He has undergone this surgery today. He will be kept in the hospital for another three to four days, the hospital administration said. Narayan Rane's condition is stable and he does not have any problem.