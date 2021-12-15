Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta's 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' to be out in January 2022

A new multi-starrer web show 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati', featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, and Kritika Kamra among others, is all set to release on ZEE5 in January, 2022.

The upcoming show is touted as a dramedy series with a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family. Naseeruddin Shah will be seen essaying the role of a king while Lara, Soha, Kritika, Anya play his daughters.

Actors Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha are also a part of 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, and directed by Gauravv Chawla of 'Baazaar' fame.

( With inputs from ANI )

