Nashik: 17 students of KBH Dental College test covid positive

As many as 17 female students of KBH Dental College in Panchavati, Nashik have tested covid positive. As a result, fear of corona has spread among the students and staff of the hostel. Assistant Medical Health Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Dr. Ajita Salunke has confirmed this. According to her, on Saturday, the hostel management had taken swab samples of 52 students for testing. Some of the students were positive. After that the corporation team went to the hostel and inspected it.

The students who tested positive were kept in isolation in the dormitory and their condition is stable. She also said that if need be, the students will be shifted to Municipal Covid Center for further treatment. Meanwhile, the college administration said that the girls who were found to be covid positive were from outstations.