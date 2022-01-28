Nashik: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates bridge in tribal village where people used makeshift bamboo bridge

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray today inaugurated a bridge in Shendripada, a remote tribal village in Nashik, where people used a makeshift bamboo bridge risking their lives. He also inaugurated a tap water project in the village and had a discussion with the local women.

"I saw the photo of this place on social media & directed the authorities to solve the problem. We've built a bridge here & within the next 3 months, we'll provide tap water to every household here. Our focus is to solve people's problems," said Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

In the program organized in this village, instead of sitting on the chairs on the stage, he sat down on the ground with the villagers and interacted with them and learned about the problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Thackeray said, "We should apologize to you for not doing this work till now. While urbanization is on the rise, there are still parts of the state where even simple facilities are not available."