Nashik: Agriculture Minister announces resumption of crop assessment process

As the agriculture minister was returning from a Kharif crop review meeting, on Thursday afternoon, eight talukas in the district were hit by unseasonal rains, causing significant damage to crops and disrupting wedding ceremonies.

Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has stated that the crop assessment process, which was delayed due to the unpredictable weather and warning of unseasonal rains over the past few days, will resume on Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon, several talukas including Peth, Surgana, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Niphad, Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, and Malegaon were hit by unseasonal rains and strong winds. The sudden downpour caused distress among farmers who were engaged in agricultural activities.

Onions that had already been harvested got drenched, and vegetables and crops were damaged. Although the weather remained cloudy throughout the day, the intensity of rainfall was predicted to reduce by the Meteorological Department on Friday.