Nashik: Citilink Cancels 250 Ferry Trips Amidst Decline in Ridership

The public transportation division of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Citilink, has declared the cancellation of 250 ferry trips owing to a significant drop in passenger count. This move comes in response to a considerable decline in ridership, with reports indicating a decrease of 20,000 passengers, leading to a daily revenue shortfall of about 4 lakh rupees.

Launched in July 2021, the Citilink public transport service commenced its operations in Nashik under a gross cost contract basis. Initially lauded for its efficiency and affordability, the transportation network consists of 240 buses covering 64 diverse routes throughout the city. Each bus operates at a cost of 85 rupees per kilometer.

In its early days, Citilink garnered widespread acclaim, particularly from monthly pass holders, including students and employees, who found the service convenient and economical. With an impressive schedule of 2,700 bus trips daily across the 64 designated routes, the service generated a monthly revenue of approximately 25,00,000 rupees.

However, the recent decline in passenger numbers has severely impacted Citilink's financial viability. Furthermore, the service has been marred by reliability issues stemming from frequent strikes by conductors protesting non-payment of salaries, eroding citizen confidence. The abrupt cessation of service during such strikes has further exacerbated the situation.

The ongoing vacation season has exacerbated the decline in ridership, with school and college students accounting for a significant portion of the decrease. Over the past two years, the student demographic alone has witnessed a decrease of 45 to 50 percent.

Acknowledging the mounting financial losses, Citilink administration has taken the decision to cancel 250 ferry trips, aligning with the reduced demand resulting from the decrease in passenger numbers by 20,000. This move underscores the organization's commitment to fiscal prudence amid challenging operational circumstances.