Nashik: City lashed by unseasonal rains, causing power outages and damage

On Sunday evening (April 9), the city and its neighbouring regions experienced unanticipated rainfall around 6 pm. The eastern part of Nashik taluka was severely affected by the rainfall during the evening hours.

The rainfall was accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, causing a sense of alarm among residents. Several areas including Eklahare, Nashik Road, Upnagar, Dwarka, and Indiranagar received substantial amounts of rainfall, along with hail showering for about an hour. As a result, power outages were experienced in these areas during the evening hours.

The Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Nashik district on Friday and Saturday, indicating the possibility of heavy unseasonal rainfall in Satana, Baglan, and Dindori talukas. During these two days, these areas experienced heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms.

On Sunday, the city experienced a peak temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, as recorded.