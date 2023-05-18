Nashik: City to face water shortage on Saturday

Due to repair work scheduled for its four water filtration plants, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced that there will be no water supply in the city on Saturday, May 20.

On Saturday, the Gonde power substation of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, which supplies power to the Mukane dam's pumping station, will undergo repair work. As a result, the pumping station at Mukane Dam will be closed on Saturday, leading to low-pressure water supply on Sunday.

Additionally, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will conduct repair work at its four water filtration plants, namely Shivaji Nagar, Bara Bungalow, Nilgiri Bag, and Gandhinagar.