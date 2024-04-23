Nashik District Implements Measures to Support Blind Voters Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Ahead of the Lok Sabha General Election 2024, District Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma has announced the implementation of several measures aimed at facilitating the voting process for blind voters in Nashik district.

With polling scheduled for the Dindori and Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies on May 20, 2024, a total of 3048 blind voters across 15 assembly constituencies in the district will benefit from these initiatives. Recognizing the importance of ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in the electoral process, the Election Commission of India has introduced various provisions to empower blind voters.

Blind voters with more than 40 percent visual impairment will have the option to exercise their franchise through postal ballots from the comfort of their homes. Meanwhile, those with less than 40 percent blindness or those who prefer to cast their votes in person can avail transportation arranged by the administration to ferry them to the polling stations. Upon arrival, dedicated volunteers will guide them to the designated polling areas.

To further facilitate the voting process, ballot papers in Braille will be provided by the National Association for the Blind, India (NAB), enabling blind voters to cast their votes on electronic voting machines (EVMs) with ease. Braille numbers will also be affixed to the EVMs for tactile identification.

In addition, blind voters will receive voter slips in Braille script at their homes, allowing them to easily locate their respective polling stations. These slips will be dispatched by polling station-level officials to ensure timely dissemination of information.

To streamline communication and address any concerns, blind voters have the option to register their requirements for necessary facilities online through the Saksham app, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Read More: Nashik Police Appoints 14 Female Police officers to Strengthen DB Squads

District Collector Jalaj Sharma has urged all disabled individuals, particularly blind voters, to exercise their democratic right by leveraging the provisions extended by the Election Commission of India. By embracing these facilitative measures, blind voters can actively participate in the electoral process, ensuring their voices are heard and their choices respected.