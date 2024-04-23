Nashik Police Appoints 14 Female Police officers to Strengthen DB Squads

In a landmark move aimed at promoting gender inclusivity and enhancing the effectiveness of police investigations, the Nashik Police Commissionerate has embarked on a pioneering initiative. Under the visionary leadership of Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the decision has been made to appoint one woman Amaldar in each Detection Branch (DB) squad at every significant police station across the city. This bold step marks a paradigm shift in traditional perceptions of DB squads as male-dominated units, ushering in a new era of gender diversity and empowerment within law enforcement.

The appointment of 14 women Amaldars in as many DB squads underscores the commitment of the Nashik Police to harness the untapped potential of women officers and provide them with opportunities to assume leadership roles and pivotal responsibilities within investigative teams. Commissioner Karnik's foresight in recognizing the invaluable contributions that women officers can make to DB squads is a testament to his progressive approach towards law enforcement.

For the first time in Nashik's history, each DB squad will feature a woman police officer who will play a crucial role in leading or participating in significant investigations. Traditionally tasked with probing serious crimes ranging from murder and theft to assault and extortion, DB squads now stand to benefit from the diverse skills and perspectives that women officers bring to the table.

Vaishali Mahale, a seasoned police officer with nine years of service and a member of the DB squad at Adgaon Police Station, expressed gratitude towards Commissioner Karnik for acknowledging the need to integrate women officers into DB squads. Mahale emphasized the pivotal role that women officers play in fostering a sense of safety and trust among female victims, facilitating smoother communication and expediting investigations.

“Female victims often hesitate to confide in male police officers due to concerns about gender safety and cultural barriers. The presence of women officers in DB squads not only encourages victims to come forward and report crimes but also ensures a more empathetic and supportive approach towards addressing their grievances.” She added

Divya Desale, another newly appointed woman Amaldar assigned to the Satpur area, expressed pride and enthusiasm in assuming her new role. Having previously handled general duties at her station, Desale is eager to contribute her skills and dedication towards the success of her team's investigative efforts.

The induction of women officers into DB squads represents a significant stride towards fostering a more inclusive and effective law enforcement environment in Nashik. As these trailblazing officers embark on their new roles, they stand poised to make substantial contributions towards achieving justice and upholding the rule of law in the city.