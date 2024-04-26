Nashik Farmers Protest Against Export of Onions from Gujarat

The recent decision by the central government to permit the export of white onions from Gujarat has sparked discontent among onion farmers in Maharashtra, particularly in Nashik, where farmers are grappling with a myriad of challenges including low market rates and the ban on onion exports. Since December 2023, onion farmers in Maharashtra have been reeling from the ban on onion exports, which has resulted in substantial financial losses and added to their existing struggles. Despite fervent appeals to lift the export ban, farmers have been compelled to sell their produce at significantly reduced prices, with average rates per quintal ranging from 1100 to 1300 rupees at APMC markets in Nashik—a figure deemed insufficient by local farmers.

Against this backdrop, the green signal given to Gujarat state for the export of 2000 metric tons of white onions has further exacerbated the plight of Maharashtra farmers. The decision, issued by the Department of Commerce Directorate General of Foreign Trade, has been met with sharp criticism from Maharashtra State Onion Farmer Association's President, Bharat Dighole, who decried it as a grave injustice towards Maharashtra farmers. Dighole expressed concerns that the export of white onions from Gujarat would not only exacerbate the challenges faced by Maharashtra farmers but also adversely impact their already dwindling rates in the international market. Notably, Maharashtra is renowned for its production of red onions, with Nashik being a prominent hub for onion cultivation.

"It's an injustice to us. Our onion crop is ready for export, but it's been sitting idle in our stock for the past five months due to the export ban. We've suffered significant losses,” opined Vijay Jaybhave, an onion farmer from Gonde village in Sinner, Nashik. Due to unsatisfactory rainfall and water crises, most of the onion farmers were only able to produce 50% of our usual onion crop. They faced numerous challenges in nurturing our crops, and when they finally harvested them, were met with export bans, dysfunction in APMC markets, and rock-bottom prices. “Adding insult to injury, we now hear news of white onion exports from Gujarat being permitted. This is deeply disturbing. Personally, I used to export 25-30 tons of onions every year, but due to the ban, I'm forced to sell at rates below 1000 rupees, resulting in massive losses for me. And I'm not alone; countless farmers across Maharashtra are suffering the same fate,” Jaybhave added.

The decision to export white onions from Gujarat will see shipments departing from key ports including Mundra, Pipavav, and Nhava Sheva/JNPT. Importantly, this export will be facilitated directly by exporters, bypassing the National Collateral for Agricultural Produce (NCAP).